Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

