Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.09

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.09 and traded as low as C$50.65. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$51.07, with a volume of 6,116 shares changing hands.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$396.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teck Resources

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Strunk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.19 per share, with a total value of C$90,486.50. In other news, Director Sarah Ann Strunk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.19 per share, with a total value of C$90,486.50. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.60, for a total value of C$556,000.00. 75.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

