Teck Resources Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.21. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

