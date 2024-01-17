TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 465,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,129. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

