TD Cowen Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Market Perform

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Fisker stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,582,000 after buying an additional 753,767 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

