TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

