TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

