TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

