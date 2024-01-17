TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $79.21.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
