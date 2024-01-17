TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

