TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

