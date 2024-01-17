TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,540.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $406.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.51. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

