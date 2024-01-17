TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 639,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,982,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

EPD stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

