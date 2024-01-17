TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.