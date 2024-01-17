TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 468,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,670,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 18,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

