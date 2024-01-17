Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

Target stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. 1,188,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.