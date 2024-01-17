Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.
About Tarena International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.