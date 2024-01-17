Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.02. 336,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVE. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.23.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Insiders purchased 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

