Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.87% from the company’s previous close.

TALO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 249,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.06. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 382.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

