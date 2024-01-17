Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.