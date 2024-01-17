Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 415,551 shares.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92. The stock has a market cap of £7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of -0.26.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

