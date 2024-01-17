Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
SDPI stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
