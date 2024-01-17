Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $474.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.24 and a 200-day moving average of $450.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

