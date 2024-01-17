Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.50 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 383,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 87,890 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $803,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 149,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,487. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

