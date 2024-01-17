Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,877 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.17. 4,463,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

