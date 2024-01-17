StockNews.com Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

DLB stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,066 shares of company stock worth $6,202,429 in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.