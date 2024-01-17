StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.0 %

National Western Life Group stock opened at $483.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $488.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Western Life Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Western Life Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

