StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.0 %
National Western Life Group stock opened at $483.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $488.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.78.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
