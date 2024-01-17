StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of BGI opened at $4.00 on Monday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

