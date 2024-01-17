Stifel Nicolaus Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $97.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of BC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.19. 68,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,394. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after buying an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

