StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,179,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,367,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,084,000 after acquiring an additional 525,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

