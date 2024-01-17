Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 288,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

