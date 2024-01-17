Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $4,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

SPLK stock opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

