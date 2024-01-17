SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. 2,526,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,041. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

