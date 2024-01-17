SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

