SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Lifted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.