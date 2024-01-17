S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $436.55 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

