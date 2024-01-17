Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 225869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$583.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

