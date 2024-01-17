Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.47

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.47 and traded as high as $114.00. Sodexo shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 4,400 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
