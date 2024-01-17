Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $74.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

