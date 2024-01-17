Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.