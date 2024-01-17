SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.