Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,801. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDTK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

