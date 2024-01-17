SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.90 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $290.15 million and $23.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.94 or 1.00001811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011627 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00250678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,048,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29179429 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $25,037,474.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.