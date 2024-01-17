Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.40. Sinclair shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 247,157 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Sinclair Stock Up 14.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

