Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) versus IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head-To-Head Review

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 6.36% 6.70% 4.89% IPG Photonics 6.40% 3.56% 3.14%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 3.69 $91.40 million $1.82 65.30 IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.27 $109.91 million $1.82 54.78

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silicon Laboratories and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 4 6 0 2.60 IPG Photonics 0 2 2 1 2.80

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $149.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.38%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Silicon Laboratories on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for data center, optical, and communications network of oil and gas utilities. Its laser solutions are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

