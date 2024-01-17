SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

