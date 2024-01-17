Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.54. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,551,216 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 5.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 785,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.