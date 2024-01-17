Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Drops By 14.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 893,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

