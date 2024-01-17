Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Decreases By 8.8%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,138.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

