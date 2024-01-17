Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Declines By 15.7%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,643,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDLGF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. JD Logistics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About JD Logistics
