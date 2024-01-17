Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Declines By 15.7%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,643,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDLGF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. JD Logistics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Get JD Logistics alerts:

About JD Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.